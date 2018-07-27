36 cows found dead in Delhi
"Their post-mortem is being conducted," the police officer said, adding nothing can be said as of now
Representational Image
As many as 36 cows were found dead in a cowshed here on Friday, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said that the cows were found dead in a cowshed in Chhawla area's Gumanheda village around 12.30 p.m.
"Their post-mortem is being conducted," the police officer said, adding nothing can be said as of now. The cowshed is a shelter for around 2,000 cows.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.
Mumbai: Leopard attacks stray dog for breakfast in Goregaon