36 cows found dead in Delhi

Jul 27, 2018, 18:38 IST | IANS

"Their post-mortem is being conducted," the police officer said, adding nothing can be said as of now

Representational Image

As many as 36 cows were found dead in a cowshed here on Friday, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said that the cows were found dead in a cowshed in Chhawla area's Gumanheda village around 12.30 p.m.

"Their post-mortem is being conducted," the police officer said, adding nothing can be said as of now. The cowshed is a shelter for around 2,000 cows.

