36-year-old man arrested for supplying illicit liquor

205 cartons containing 9,840 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered from a pickup van

Representational Picture

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor from Dwarka's Najafgarh area, the police said Wednesday. On Monday, a pickup van was stopped during routine checking near Najafgarh bus terminal and 205 cartons containing 9,840 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered. It was to be supplied in Khyala area of west Delhi, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Sonu (36), a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

In another story, three youths were arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of a woman in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai, the police said Wednesday. The police were informed on Monday about the snatching of a handbag. The woman was going towards Max Hospital from Sheikh Sarai in an auto rickshaw with her relatives when two bike-borne men snatched her purse containing Rs 5,000, mobile phone and a gold ring, the police said.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle used in the crime was also used in another snatching incident and bikers fled away after leaving the bike in Ambedkar Nagar, the police said. The accused trio, Navin (22), Shivam (19) and Manoj (21), has been arrested, the police added.

