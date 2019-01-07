36-year-old man commits suicide by hanging self in northeast Delhi

national

A 36-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Tiwari, they said. Before committing suicide, Tiwari recorded a video from his mobile phone accusing his in-laws of mentally harassing him, police said. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, a senior police office said. Police are questioning his in-laws in connection with the incident, he said.

Tiwari hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family in Shiv Vihar locality of Karawal Nagar, the officer said. He worked as a distributor of engine oil at an automobile shop, he said. Tiwari's elder brother Kalka Tiwari told police that he and his wife had often fights due to the intervention of the in-laws, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that on January 2, his wife left house without informing anyone. Later, the deceased's family got to know that she was with her parents. Enraged over this, Tiwari left his two children at his in-laws place, the officer said. Kalka Tiwari told police that his brother was beaten up by the in-laws.

They even threatened to file a case against him. Upset over this he allegedly committed suicide on Friday, he said. After post-mortem, Tiwari's body was handed over to his family, police said, adding his phone has been seized.

