36-year-old techie gets one year in jail for stalking woman

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man was sentenced to one year imprisonment for stalking a woman in Bengaluru.

The accused Vijay Deepak, a software engineer by profession, got in touch with the woman, who owns a placement agency in 2011 while he was looking for a job, according to a report in Times of India.

A year later, the woman got in touch with him asking if he wanted to change his job, after which they met at her office and he told her he was interested in a job change. Later, he sent her a friend request on Facebook which she accepted.

The woman alleged that he called her at night and proposed to her, but she refused. She said Deepak then threatened to kill himself whenever she rejected his proposal. When the woman filed a petition against Deepak, he gave an apology letter to the police in which he took an undertaking that he would not bother her anymore. However, he came to her office and would follow her to other places. She also alleged that Deepak would call her from alternate phone numbers whenever she blocked his number after which she filed a criminal complaint against him in 2014.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court also imposed a fine of Rs 6000.

The police charged Deepak for stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman under sections 354 (d) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. A charge sheet was also filed in the case before the ACMM court. The apology letter by Deepak was found to be key evidence in the case that proved him guilty of committing the offence. The court also awarded him simple six-month imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine for outraging the modesty of a woman, that is said to run concurrently with his stalking punishment term.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates