36-yr-old woman gang-raped in roadside marriage home in Mathura

A 36-year-old woman was gang-raped in a roadside marriage home in Mathurawhere she had taken a night shelter with her family members, police said on Thursday. The woman was raped by two men of the marriage home on Wednesday night, said Mathura city Superintendent of Police Uday Shankar Singh. He said the police managed to nab one of the accused while a second one is on the run.

He too would be arrested before soon, he added. Singh said the incident happened in Saini Seva Sadan, a marriage home on the Mathura-Goverdhan road, falling under the Highway police station. The woman along with her family members, including two other women and a male member and a driver were on their way to Bharatpur when their car developed a snag.

So, they decided to spend the night in Mathura itself and reached the marriage home where they hired a room to stay overnight, he said. The woman came out of her room in search of some water during midnight when one of the accused misled her to the roof of the building.

At the roof, the two accused took turns to rape her, the SP said, adding both the accused and the victim have been medically examined. The Mathura police has lodged a case and is further probing the matter, he said.

