36-year-old man from Hyderabad kills wife, daughter in hotel room

After committing the crime, the man went to a nearby police station and told them that he had killed his wife and daughter, police said



Representational picture

A 36-year-old man from Hyderabad allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter by smothering them with a pillow in a hotel room in Tirupati on Friday today. After committing the crime, M Srinivas went to a nearby police station and told them that he had killed his wife and daughter, police said, adding, he has been arrested.

He also told them that they arrived here a week ago to end their lives due to financial problems, police said. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever