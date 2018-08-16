37-year-old father commits suicide after being depressed over daughter's death

national

The body has been taken to the Jaipuria government hospital for post-mortem, they said

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his rented room here today, following the demise of his two-year-old daughter, police said. Dhirendra Singh, 37, was disturbed after the death of his daughter due to illness three days ago, they said.

Singh's family members said he was very much attached to the daughter who was born after nearly seven years of his marriage, investigating officer Rajendra Prasad Meena said. "The last rites of the girl were performed in Sanganer town, where his parental house is located.

The other family members and relatives were present there, but Dhirendra went to his rented room in the Mansarover area in the morning and committed suicide," police said. The body has been taken to the Jaipuria government hospital for post-mortem, they said.

