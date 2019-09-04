37-year-old jeweller killed at his home in Dwarka

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/IANS

On Wednesday, a 37-year-old jeweller was allegedly murdered at his residence in New Delhi's Dwarka district. According to the police sources, the incident took place around 2:36 am when the family members of the deceased were in deep sleep.

The Dwarka police are probing the case from all angles and are not ruling out personal enmity or robbery as the motive behind the crime. According to a police official, the deceased, identified as Lalit Aggarwal who is a jeweller and runs a jewellery shop was killed by unidentified assailants when his family was sleeping.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim's throat was slit.

In a similar incident, Delhi police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in New Delhi. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar shot his father, Ashok after the two had an argument over a domestic issue. Amit confessed to committing the crime and revealed that his father was a very abusive man.

The Delhi police arrested laid a trap and arrested Amit when he came to his village to meet someone. According to the police officials, Amit was planning to arrange money so that he could escape to Nepal but the police foiled his plan and nabbed him before he could flee.

