38 killed in twin suicide car blasts in Somalia

Two car bombings killed 38 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the city's main ambulance service said yesterday. The first blast, followed by gunfire, occurred at a security checkpoint close to Villa Somalia, the name for the seat of government, while a second followed soon after at a hotel, according to the police. The Shabaab Islamist militant group claimed the attacks, saying it was targeting the government and security services.

According to officials, the main attack involved the use of a vehicle loaded with explosives attempting to breach a checkpoint leading to the presidential palace, but security forces prevented the assault. "The security forces foiled the intent of the terrorists. They were aiming for key targets but they could not even go closer, there were five of them killed by the security force," said Abdulahi Ahmed, a security officer.

