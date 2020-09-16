Search

38-year-old COVID-19 positive man jumps from 2nd floor hospital window, dies

Updated: 16 September, 2020 11:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Chandigarh

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on September 12 with breathing problems and on Monday he had tested positive

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
A 38-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 committed suicide on Tuesday morning. According to police officials, the man jumped out of the window from the second floor of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Chandigarh's Faridkot district.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on September 12 with breathing problems and on Monday he tested positive, reports Hindustan Times.

Satwinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police, said, "At around 4 am on Tuesday, (the patient’s) condition deteriorated after he complained of breathing problems. The doctors contacted his family members for their consent to put him on ventilator, however, the patient jumped from the second floor of the hospital and died on the spot. We have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC."

However, the patient's family alleged that the man died due to the negligence of the medical staff. They also claimed that the suicide theory was a cover-up attempt. "My husband was fine last night when I met him, later hospital authorities informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19," said the deceased's wife.

First Published: 16 September, 2020 11:10 IST

