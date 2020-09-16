38-year-old COVID-19 positive man jumps from 2nd floor hospital window, dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 38-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 committed suicide on Tuesday morning. According to police officials, the man jumped out of the window from the second floor of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Chandigarh's Faridkot district.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on September 12 with breathing problems and on Monday he tested positive, reports Hindustan Times.

Satwinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police, said, "At around 4 am on Tuesday, (the patient’s) condition deteriorated after he complained of breathing problems. The doctors contacted his family members for their consent to put him on ventilator, however, the patient jumped from the second floor of the hospital and died on the spot. We have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

However, the patient's family alleged that the man died due to the negligence of the medical staff. They also claimed that the suicide theory was a cover-up attempt. "My husband was fine last night when I met him, later hospital authorities informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19," said the deceased's wife.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news