38-year-old Kerala man recovers from COVID-19 but commits suicide

A 38-year-old man, who recovered from COVID-19 recently, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday evening at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Police officials said the deceased, identified as Biji of Kazhakkoottam, committed suicide on the day he was to be discharged from the hospital.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, Biji was depressed due to his brother's death and was under psychiatric treatment. His brother died a few days before he had tested positive for COVID-19, a police officer said.

Two days ago, when the psychiatrist came to examine Biji, he ran and hid in the washroom, a police officer said. Biji was admitted to the hospital on October 3. After he tested negative for coronavirus, the hospital authorities decided to discharge him on Sunday.

On Sunday noon, Biji was found hanging in the washroom of a special ward. He was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he succumbed around 6.45 pm. As per hospital sources, Biji was reportedly the fourth case of suicide in the COVID-19 special ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 5,457 more coronavirus cases after testing 46,193 new samples even as its active case tally climbed up to 92,161. Health Minister KK Shailaja said 7,015 more patients had tested negative. "The active cases total 92,161 while 3,09,032 COVID-19 patients have been cured so far. A total of 24 Covid deaths took the state's death toll to 1,376," she said in a statement.

