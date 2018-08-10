38-year-old man commits suicide by hanging self in Delhi

national

The deceased, identified as Satendra, lived with his family in MCD Colony near Azadpur, they said

Representational picture

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide today by hanging himself from a grill of the Dhaula Kuan flyover using his shirt, the police said. The deceased, identified as Satendra, lived with his family in MCD Colony near Azadpur, they said.

A passerby, who spotted the body hanging from the flyover at 6 am, informed the police. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police said. The body was handed over the deceased's family after a post-mortem examination and a probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, they said.

