38-year-old Nigerian arrested for sending narcotic substance parcel

A 38-year-old Nigerian was arrested here Thursday in connection with the seizure of a narcotic substance, the Narcotics Control Bureau said. Based on a tip-off, NCB officials Wednesday seized 200 gm of methamphetamine, a stimulant drug, concealed in small machine parts in a parcel, a release from the bureau said. "The parcel was booked by the arrested person to Doha in

Qatar in September. However, it was not delivered in Doha and was returned to Chennai," it said.



The release did not disclose the Nigerian's identity and where the seizure was made. The drug was sourced from another Nigerian living in Delhi, it added.

In another incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a seasoned drug peddler for allegedly selling drugs to young members of the 'phatka' gang. Sikandar Rahimbaksh Shaikh alias Sikandar Bali, 37, is also accused of selling stolen goods on the black market, theft, robbery, chain-snatching, selling MDMA (a synthetic drug) and brown sugar (an adulterated form of heroin).

Shaikh told the police that he would sell small quantities of the drug to the members and in return purchase stolen booty from them at low prices that he would sell on the grey market. He would encourage newcomers as they had a larger appetite for risk, he confessed.

Shaikh has 12 criminal cases registered against him ever since he entered the world of crime at the age of 18. He has also been externed from the city twice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said that the police have also written a letter to the GRP informing them about the arrest of Shaikh as he is involved in crimes in their jurisdiction, too.

While Shaikh was on the police radar for his third externment, a team led by police inspector Anil Wadhwane of Bandra ANC unit, spotted him near Bandra Terminus.

