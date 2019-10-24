39 bodies found in Bulgarian truck, driver arrested

Police officers inspect the lorry from which 39 bodies were recovered at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London. Pic/AFP

London: Thirty-nine bodies were found on Wednesday near London in the container of a truck, which came from Bulgaria, the UK police said. A 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder of the 39 people, they said.

The bodies were found in his truck in Essex, south-east England. Essex Police said they were called by the local ambulance service shortly before 1:40 local time after the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.

The force said the truck came from Bulgaria and entered the country via Holyhead on Saturday. Chief Supt Andrew Mariner said officers were trying to identify victims. He said, "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process."

Similar incidents

. In 2014, 34 Afghan Sikhs, suffering from severe dehydration, hypothermia and lack of air, were found alive inside a shipping container.

. In June 2000, 58 Chinese immigrants were reportedly found suffocated to death in the back of a lorry in Dover.

