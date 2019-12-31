39-year-old Indian footballer dies after heart attack during game

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Malappuram (Kerala): Footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who represented Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, died while playing a match in Perintalmanna, Kerala after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Playing a seven-a-side match for FC Perintalmanna against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur on Sunday evening, the defender collapsed midway during the game and was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby.

Dhanarajan, 39, died at 10.20 pm, hospital sources said. He collapsed in the 27th minute of the match, raising his left hand before collapsing. Radhakrishnan who began his career at Chirag United, played professional football for 11 years.

