3D Snaps now launched on Snapchat

Snap Inc. introduces a 3D camera mode to Snapchat. The 3D Snaps add a new layer of expression and interactivity to selfies. In the preview, the users can rotate and wiggle their handset to bring their Snap to life in a way that's one step closer to the real thing, and so can the people they send it to.

Snapchatters with iPhone X (XR, XS, XS Max) can use this new 3D camera mode to create Snaps that change in perspective and appearance. They will be able to create and share Snaps with 3D and swipe on new 3D effects, lenses and filters. Snapchatters with any device (Android or iPhone) will be able to receive and interact with 3D Snaps in a chat or story by giving their phone a wiggle.

Andrew McPhee, Exploration at Snap Inc said, "With the introduction of depth and interaction, Snaps can capture even more detail about how the world looks and how you feel. Together with our new 3D Effects, this feature adds a new layer of expression to bring your Snaps to life in a way that's a step closer to the real thing."

To access this new feature a user has to: Open to the Snapchat camera - Select the dropdown menu on the right - Select "3D" and take a selfie. From there, they can swipe to add 3D lenses and filters for another layer of interactivity. They can share this on their Stories, Chat, or even save it to their Camera Roll.

3D Snaps combine the existing lens infrastructure with depth data to deliver particles, shaders, 2D assets and 3D geometry that can inhabit different depth-planes within the Snap. 3D effects can include face lenses, filters on the filter carousel, and elements and assets created via creative tools. Collectively they respond to interaction and have the notion of rendering across depth-planes. These new effects are being rendered in real-time for the viewer, which means that different particles and layers may be placed in slightly different positions for each and every person who views them.

On average, 203 million people use Snapchat daily, and more than 70 per cent of Daily Active Users play with or view Lenses every day.

