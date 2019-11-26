3D zebra crossing grace Pune roads

Pune: Inspired by the European countries and the Delhi civic body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department has painted a three-dimension (3D) zebra crossing on a street near a college campus in Pune to caution the driver for the safety of people.

The 3D Zebra crossing is a pilot project by the PMC painted near the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) on the Deccan Gymkhana road in Pune city.

Such 3D designs help to grab the attention of drivers, riders to slow down their vehicles and alert them for their speed control.

The design by the PMC road department along with Pune city traffic police and the Centre for Development studies and activities (CDSA), has been inspired by European countries and the Delhi Civic body who had adopted this initiative in 2016.

Speaking to mid-day, Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of PMC's road department said, "This is our experiment and pilot project to observe and understand the reaction from citizens. It took five hours to paint as this initiative was taken up in May this year. But due to the monsoon, the project got delayed. And finally, on Friday we painted the zebra crossing. We selected this road as this is in the heart of the city, constantly busy as there are two colleges in this area.

Saie Siddha a law student said, "Many vehicles move in speed as there are no speed breakers. I hope to see that people who are riding and driving slow down their vehicles and let the pedestrian pass."

Meanwhile, some residents living near the area were of the opinion that it will not help people as once they understand its purpose now, they will not remember next time. This is a waste of time and energy instead of it put speed breakers, they opine.

