3rd T20I: Indian fans outnumber Aussie fans at SCG

Nov 26, 2018, 11:16 IST | A Correspondent

Bar the Members and the Noble Stands, there was blue all over. There were even fans playing dholaks," Mumbai-based cricket enthusiast Sachin Bajaj, who is a member of the SCG, told mid-day last evening

A young Indian fan at the SCG

Indian spectators outnumbered their Australian counterparts in the stands by a large margin during yesterday's T20 international at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. "I have witnessed several matches here, but I've never experienced something like this.

