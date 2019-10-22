3rd Test: India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs, complete 3-0

India celebrate their victory at the end of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium in Ranchi. Pic/ AFP

India completed a 3-0 whitewash of South Africa with yet another comprehensive innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test here on Tuesday.

South Africa were all out for 132 in their second innings as the final two wickets taken by Shahbaz Nadeem fell without adding any runs to the overnight total.

South Africa were all out for 162 in the first innings after India declared at 497 for 9 in their first essay.

Mohammed Shami took 3 for 10 while Umesh Yadav and Nadeem finished with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 497/9 decl. South Africa 162 and 132 all-out.

