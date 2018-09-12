Ind vs Eng: 4-1 scoreline doesn't mean we were outplayed, stresses skipper Virat Kohli

cricket

England captain Joe Root (left) is congratulated by India skipper Virat Kohli at the Oval in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

India captain Virat Kohli said that the final scoreline of 1-4 is not a true reflection of how his team competed in the five-Test series which concluded yesterday. "I think the 1-4 scoreline is a fair one as England played better than us but we were not outplayed barring the Lord's Test," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one," he added. Kohli said the series has been a great advertisement for Test cricket.

'Great advert for Test cricket'

"This has been a great advert for Test cricket. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do," he said. "England are a professional side and we realised that the game could change with in two-three overs. England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kind of series," he added.The Indian skipper was full of praise for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who raised visions of an improbable victory.

Virat: Credit to Rahul, Pant

"I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys [Rahul and Pant]," Kohli said. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take our opportunities."

