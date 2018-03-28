4 arrested for enabling cheating in SSC exam

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation arrested four people from here for enabling cheating online in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination



Representation pic

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation arrested four people from here for enabling cheating online in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

The accused identified as Ajay, Parma, Gaurav, Sonu, were arrested from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. The culprits used to charge Rs 15 lakhs to help in the examination with the help of an online app, 'Team Viewer'. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation has been initiated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever