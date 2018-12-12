4 arrested for stealing articles, breaking vehicle windows

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were apprehended from Inderpuri area early in the morning while they were trying to dispose off the stolen articles, a senior police officer said

With the arrest of four men, the police on Tuesday busted a gang of robbers who allegedly stole articles after breaking the glass window of parked vehicles around Connaught Place.

The accused have been identified as Varun (27), Vikas (19), Kishore (25) and Babu (34), they said.

A police team was constituted after two consecutive incidents of bag-lifting by breaking the glass windows of parked vehicles in Connaught Place was reported, police said.

The accused Vikas, Babu and Kishore confessed to their crime and revealed that they had supplied the stolen articles to accused Varun, said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

Investigations revealed that Babu, Vikas and Kishore usually visit National Capital Region to commit such crime, he said.

They target only the posh areas, busy markets, gold markets areas of NCR where high-level transactions are made and people carry, jewellery items, costly electronic gadgets, the officer said.

On their cursory search, Rs 5,00,000 cash, a mobile phone, 10 laptops, one revolver, two live cartridges, one arm license and many documents were recovered from their possession, the officer added.

