4 days mega block on Central Railway from December 22 to 25

Central Railway will operate a block from 22.12.2017 to 25.12.2017 for Belapur yard remodelling Phase I in connection with Belapur-Seawods-Uran Railway Project (27 km @ cost of Rs.1782 Crore)

Representational Pic

The existing harbour line between Seawoods and Belapur will be cut and connected to the new lines. Existing harbour line will be realigned for this Phase I project connecting to platform no.4. In all there will be 6 numbers of cut and connection including 3 points and crossings & shifting from one tunnel to another. About 500 staff/workers will be involved on first three days and about 700 staff/workers will be working on 25th December to carry out this work.

The blocks will be carried out as under:

22.12.2017 & 23.12.2017

From 0200 hrs (Thu/Fri night) to 0200 hrs (Sat/Sun night) = 48 hrs on Terminal platform no.2 at Belapur

Total services on harbour line - 604; services cancelled – 34. However, 34 special services will be run (Panvel-18; Nerul-4; Vashi-10 & Mankhurd-2)

· During morning peak hours out of 8 Belapur originating services, 7 will run via platform no.3 at Belapur and one will run from Vashi.

· During the evening peak hours out of 8 Belapur terminating services, 5 will be extended to Panvel. One service will run upto Vashi and two will be cancelled.

· Out of 65 Belapur originating/terminating services during the off peak period, 31 services will remain cancelled, 18 services will be extended to Panvel, 4 services will be short terminated at Nerul, 10 at Vashi and 2 at Mankhurd

· Transharbour services will run as per schedule.

All other services from and to Panvel, Vashi, Mankhurd, Chembur, Bandra and Andheri will run as per schedule.

24.12.2017

From 0200 hrs (Sat/Sun night) to 0200 hrs (Sun/Mon night) = 24 hrs on Terminal platform no.2 at Belapur

Total services scheduled – 482 Services cancelled – 12. However, 24 special services will be run (Panvel-10; Nerul-4 and Vashi-10)

· During the morning peak hours, two Belapur originating services will run from platform no.3 from Belapur.

· During evening peak hours, out of 4 terminating services, 3 will be extended to Panvel and one will run upto Vashi

· Out of the 36 Belapur originating/terminating services during off peak period, 12 services will remain cancelled, 10 services will be extended to Panvel, 4 services will be short terminated at Nerul and 10 at Vashi.

· Transharbour services will run as per schedule.

25.12.2017 (Holiday) From 0200 hrs (Sun/Mon night) to 1500 hrs (Mon) = 13 hrs on Up and Dn harbour line between Nerul and Panvel

Total services scheduled – 482 Services cancelled 164

Total services scheduled on Transharbour line – 230 Services cancelled 40

Harbour line and Transharbour line services will remain suspended between Nerul and Panvel from 0200 hrs to 1500 hrs on

25.12.2017

Special Trains during the block period

Special train to run 100 (CSMT-Nerul = 80, CSMT-Vashi =20)

Net cancellation only 104

