4 dead in motorcycle-van collision in Nashik

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Aundane village, about 80 kilometres from here, on Satana-Taharabad Road, a police official said.

Nashik: Three teens and a 22-year-old were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a van in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Aundane village, about 80 kilometres from here, on Satana-Taharabad Road, a police official said. "The four are residents of Talawade and were coming from a religious function in Kanduri when the mishap happened."

Three persons died on the spot while the fourth succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital," he informed. The official identified the four as Samadhan Patait (18), Arun Devare (19), Anil Mali (18) and Sharad Sonawane (22). The driver of the van fled the spot and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

In a similar case, The head of NELTAS English school died in a road accident opposite Santoshi Mata temple on LBS Road, Mulund West. The person was identified as Tapan Gosar, 35, who resided in Bal Rajeshwar apartments. On Monday at around 4 pm, he was on his way for some personal work when his bike was hit by a JCB which left him with severely injured. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Gosar was a photographer and was running the school in Mulund.

An officer from Mulund police station stated that they have arrested the JCB driver and started an investigation. The arrested JCB driver and accused in this case identified as Munajir Khan, 23 will be produced before Vikhroli court on Tuesday.

