4 fruit vendors kill 53-year-old man after fight with latter's sons

The Chandigarh police on Monday arrested four fruit vendors for allegedly killing a 53-year-old man outside his house in Bapu Dham Colony. According to police officials, the four accused have been identified as Danish, Munish, Nadeem, and Kasim.

The four accused attacked the victim Mohammad Muftkeen on Saturday night after a fight with the latter's sons, reports Hindustan Times. Muftkeen's son Arbaz had an argument with Danish, one of the accused, on August 14. While the matter was resolved, on Saturday night, Danish along with Munish, Nadeem, and Kasim again engaged in a fight with the victim's sons - Arbaz and Shahul.

Muftkeen tried to intervene and resolve the matter when he was hit with a rod on his head. After attacking him, the accused fled from the spot. Although Muftkeen was immediately rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Acting on Muftkeen's son Arbaz's complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the four accused The police are awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased.

