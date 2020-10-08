4 Global Students, 1 Pandemic and Inspiring Vision: Project SKAR

Project SKAR, an initiative undertaken by four global students, aims to decrease the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic forced them to return to India and this inspired their vision to fight COVID-19 at the root. The four students (Sarabjyot, Karamjyot, Avneesh, and Rishika) were driven by their passion to make a difference by helping the frontline fighters.

They realised that ‘Prevention is Better than Cure’ to fight the pandemic. While the rest of the country supported by staying home, our frontline workers have been showcasing the true fighting spirit by being on the ground for us. Therefore, Project SKAR focused on the distribution of protective gear like face shields and masks to healthcare workers, policemen, cleaners, etc. They even extended their support to small shop owners, slum residents, watchmen, and vegetable vendors by distributing face shields. In spite of distributing 50,000 masks and shields across eleven cities in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Baroda, Daman, Vapi, Rudrapur, Panipat, Gurgaon, Haryana, and Pune, their vision was to do more.

They approached FDC Limited, a reputed pharmaceutical company serving with more than 300 products in India as well as in over 50 countries, for the last 84 years. FDC Limited is a forerunner in the manufacturing and marketing of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and Ophthalmics.

FDC Limited was already servicing the healthcare workers with protective gear and sanitizer right from the start of this pandemic in India and was striving hard to keep up the supply of all their products ensuring there is no shortage in the market. This facilitated the patients as well as the doctors. Therefore, joining hands with Project SKAR was complimenting their on-going service to healthcare workers. This collaboration gave Project SKAR the opportunity to reach doctors in every nook and corner of India. FDC Limited and Project SKAR, together, have distributed around 60,000 Face Shields to doctors in India since July and they plan to continue till the end of the year.

Face shields distributed to doctors and healthcare experts

The dedication of these four global students, Sarabjyot, Karamjyot, Avneesh, and Rishika to serve their nation in these difficult times was common with the management of FDC Limited. Hence, it became a synergistic tie-up for a common cause of fighting COVID-19.

The story of Project SKAR is highly inspirational for every Indian who is passionate to make a difference in society especially in these trying times and FDC Limited is proud of being associated with such an initiative.

To know more about them, look up their

website: https://www.projectskar.com

Instagram and Facebook: @projectskar

