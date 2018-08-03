4 held for selling car, filing fake FIR to mislead owner

crime

Four men were arrested for allegedly selling a car and filing a fake FIR to mislead the vehicle's owner, police said today. The accused identified as Deepak (22), Gautam (22), Mukesh (24) and Lalit (23) were arrested on charges of criminal breach of trust, they added. A complained was filed by one Karan Singh alleging that on June 25, his nephew Deepak and his friend Gautam took his car for repair work in a workshop in Mehrauli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said.

Later, they did not return with the same vehicle. When he asked about the car, Deepak told him that it had been stolen and he had filed an online FIR in connection with it, the DCP said. During investigation, the CCTV footage of the workshop was scanned and it was found that the vehicle was taken out from the workshop ten minutes after being taken there, he said.

It raised suspicion about the conduct of Deepak and Gautam, following which both were arrested, he said. During interrogation, they confessed that with the help of their associate, Mukesh Patel, they managed to sell the car to one Lalit Kohli for Rs 70,000, the officer said.

The actual market value of the vehicle was approximately three lakhs as the car was just one-and-a-half year old, the DCP said. The accused told police that they had told Kohli to make the payments in instalments. He had already paid Rs 25,000 as the first instalment and the remaining amount was to be paid within three months, he said. Subsequently, both Patel and Kohli were also arrested and the stolen car was recovered from the latter's possession, he added.

