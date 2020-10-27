Pakistan: 7 dead, 70 injured in madrasa blast in Peshawar

At least seven people were killed and 70 others injured during a blast at a madrasa in Peshawar, according to authorities.

The incident took place "during a Quran class" in the Jamia Zuberia madrasa located in the city's Dir Colony, reports Dawn news.

According to a spokesperson in Peshwar's Lady Reading Hospital, four of the victims were students between the ages of 20 to 25.

Meanwhile, a senior police official confirmed that two teachers were among the wounded.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman confirmed the explosion, saying that initial reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used.

"Five kgs of explosives were used in the blast," Dawn news quoted Aman as saying.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

After visiting the blast site, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra told reporters that the focus was on providing the injured the best possible treatment to increase their chances of recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan "strongly condemned" the blast and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast, saying that those who targeted the madrasah "could not be Muslims".

