4-month-old child dies after facing health issues onboard in Hyderabad

Immediately after landing, the four-month-old boy was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead

Representational Picture

A four-month-old boy died on Tuesday evening after facing health issues onboard a Patna-bound Indigo flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport, the police said.

According to the Circle Inspector, RGI Airport Police Station, the Indigo flight was flying from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district to Patna and was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport at around 8 pm, after some health issue of the infant raised onboard.

Immediately after landing, the four-month-old boy was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later shifted to a government hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever