4 new cases filed against underworld don Chhota Rajan and associates

Published: Jan 22, 2020, 09:52 IST | ANI |

CBI has taken over Maharashtra police case after DoPT transferred the case to CBI. He's currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Chhota Rajan
Chhota Rajan

CBI has filed 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

