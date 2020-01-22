4 new cases filed against underworld don Chhota Rajan and associates
CBI has taken over Maharashtra police case after DoPT transferred the case to CBI. He's currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
Chhota Rajan
CBI has filed 4 new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.
