4 people including a father-son duo killed in road accident in Gaya

Two persons, a man and his son, who were on the motorcycle, were crushed to death, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandauti police station, Sumant Kumar, said

Four persons, including father-son duo, were killed in a road accident in Bihar's Gaya district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred near Bhagwanpur village under the jurisdiction of Chandauti police station when a pick-up van collided head-on with a motorcycle, the police said. Two persons, a man and his son, who were on the motorcycle, were crushed to death, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandauti police station, Sumant Kumar, said.

The pick-up van, while trying to escape from the spot, hit another bike and seriously injured a couple, the SHO said, adding, the couple died while they were being taken to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. The father-son duo were identified as Kishori Prasad and Roshan Kumar while the bike borne couple was identified as Devnandan Kumar and Lakshmi Kumari, the SHO said.

The man and his son were residents of Kharkhura Batt Bigaha village while the couple, both government school teachers, used to live in Gaya, he said. The driver and the cleaner of the pick-up van fled from the the spot, the SHO said. The pick-up van was seized, he added.

