4 Reasons why non-profit organisations need online donation system

Technology has a wide influence on today's generation. After decades of development, the world can now be considered as an excellent era of technological adaptation. According to the statistics presented by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association or GSMA in their recent research this August 2020, the world's population owning a cellphone is 4.78 billion people. The population is equivalent to 61.51% of the world which is considerably high.

The statistics garnered by the association confirms that at this point in time, the vast majority owns either a basic phone or a smartphone. And for that very reason, it is safe to conclude that there is great potential of fundraising through online channels. People are changing the way they transact in almost just a short span of time. Here are some reasons as to why nonprofit organizations must switch to online donation:

Adapt and Grow with Technology!

It is becoming increasingly important to incorporate online methods to raise funds for all nonprofits. Nonprofits must make progress with the help of the great fundraising tools available today. Here are 4 reasons why you need to consider incorporating a result-efficient and donor-friendly tool for fundraising, donations, and more.

Reason #1: Convenience

The best thing that technology could ever offer is convenience. Getting donations online can be the simplest way to create a hassle-free transaction for both NGOs and donors. There are numerous downsides of getting manual donations, such as pending checks, faulty bank transfer, etc.

Fortunately, online donations make the complete donation process extremely smooth. Donorbox - a powerful fundraising software is one of the best fundraising platforms making fundraising easy for NGOs. On top of offering a very simple donation experience Donorbox keeps track of all your donor profiles and provides you with crucial donor data and insights reports. Further, with its many integrations it simplifies processes like emailing, accounting, generating and sending donor receipts. An automated system lets you focus on your nonprofit’s mission rather than raising funds.

Reason #2: Safety

Subscribing to tools like Donorbox does not only provide quality services but also safety. A secure payment gateway that keeps your crucial donor transaction data safe- an important aspect with growing digitization.Donorbox does not store any bank or card data of the donors. Plus, it has a fraud detection feature to avoid scammers from using a stolen card.

Reason #3: Fast

Your donation system needs to be fast, simple and free from any interruptions. For a donor, a simple experience is likely to make them donate more often, without hesitation. This is why a quick donation system is necessary. Donorbox offers an exceptionally fast donation check-out. In a few simple steps and minimum effort, a donation can be made to your nonprofit. Often,a slow check out procedure defeats the purpose of switching to a more convenient way of donating. That is why it is key to choose a quick and simple donation form.

Reason #4: Flexibility

Donorbox makes running a fundraising campaign easy to execute as well as track.. It allows you to embed the donation button or the donation form, anywhere on your website. Also, the platform offers great customization features to help you match your donation form to your website's theme. The customizations are simple and do not require great technical knowledge to implement.

Donorbox donation forms integrate with most website builders, it is also available as a plugin on WordPress. The donation form can also be customized so you can also ask your donors to cover the platform processing fee, further helping your nonprofit increase donations.

Getting an upgrade for an old-fashioned system to a technological one does not do any harm but more of convenience and peace of mind. Subscribe to Donorbox now and enter a better world of fundraising. Embrace and benefit from the advancements made by the developers of Donorbox. Donorbox is free to start, easy to integrate and charges a minimum percentage of your monthly donations as platform fee. For more information on how to subscribe and on other important details, visit donorbox.org now.

