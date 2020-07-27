4 schoolteachers booked for hurling casteist remarks at Dalit principal

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Sangrur police recently booked four teachers of a private school in Punjab's Bakhora Kalan area for allegedly making casteist remarks at a Dalit principal. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on July 19 during a meeting in the school.

After being hurled with casteist remarks, the principal of the school moved to a court which directed the registration of an FIR against the four teachers, reports Hindustan Times. The four accused have been identified as Randeep Kuma, Chanchal Garg, Sompal of Lehra, and Gurtej Singh of Khai.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The Lehra police station has filed a case against the four accused under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the SC&ST Act. Station house officer (SHO) Sukhdeep Singh of Lehra police station said that no arrests have been made so far but the investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news