4 women bikers welcomed back to Telengana after riding world-wind riding tour

The Telengana Tourism department welcomed four women bikers who completed a 16,992-km long road trip covering six Southeast Asian countries. The trip set out from Hyderabad and was called the 'Road to Mekong'. The women started their journey on February 11, 2018 with the objective of promoting Telengana tourism and rode past Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh

The women were supported by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and Government of India in this initiative. TSTDC Managing Director D. Manohar, while talking to ANI, congratulated the rider on their success and said during their journey the riders met people from various sections of society and explained them about Telangana tourism and incredible India.

"The rider's team was also accompanied by four member's production crew to document the entire expedition, Telangana tourism provided a mini couch with two drivers and ample Telangana tourism publicity material and 2 more members as supported," Manohar said.

"I am very happy that the women for this unique thing which no other state have done yet. The Telangana tourism with support others also coming up with such ideas," he added. The rider first covered 15 states in India then entered Myanmar from Manipur, 13 days after starting the journey. Interacting with the media, Shanti Susan, one of the bike riders, who works in Telangana police, termed the journey as a wonderful experience. "It was a wonderful opportunity to invent and reinvent myself and now I have started looking things differently. I am much more confident that I can take up any challenge," she said.

