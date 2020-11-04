4-year-old falls in 200 feet deep borewell, Army called for help

A four-year-old child has fallen into a 200 feet deep borewell dug in a field in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations have begun and the Army has been called in to help.

According to information, Harikishan had dug a borewell at his farm in Barho Bujurg village of Niwari district. The pit was open and a big iron utensil had been kept to close its mouth.

Madhya Pradesh: A 3-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area, Niwari earlier today. Operation underway to rescue him, Army reaches the spot.



Additional SP, Niwari district confirmed that rescue team is able to hear child's voice pic.twitter.com/hLNtcNJ2F2 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Harikishan's four-year-old son Prahlad was playing near the pit. He had removed the utensil and accidentally fell into the pit.

à¤à¤°à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤µà¥à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤® à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤¬à¤¾à¤¹à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤² à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤à¤ª à¤à¤° à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

Superintendent of Police of Niwari, Vahini Singh told reporters that the army has been called for rescue operations.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever