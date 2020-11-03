4-year-old girl rescued from debris 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old girl from the debris of a building, 91 hours after a strong earthquake hit the country's western province of Izmir, local media reported.

The live footage of the NTV broadcaster showed rescue workers pulling the girl out from the rubble, reports Xinhua news agency.

A rescuer told NTV that the team found the girl in the kitchen of her apartment, and she was in good condition.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey said the death toll in the earthquake has risen to 102, and a total of 1,026 people were injured in the tremor.

Search and rescue operations have been going on around the clock in the debris of a total of five collapsed buildings in the province, the AFAD added.

The 6.6-magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district of Izmir on October 30.

