40 killed in Indonesia floods, dozens more still missing

international

A landslide triggered by heavy rain in neighbouring Lampung province on Saturday also killed a family of six

Bengkulu: Floods sparked by torrential rains have killed nearly 40 in Indonesia with a dozen more still missing, officials said on Monday, marking the latest calamity for a disaster-prone nation. Landslides and floods are common during the monsoon season between October and April when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.

On Monday, Indonesia's disaster agency confirmed 29 deaths and said at least 13 more people were missing in Bengkulu province. A landslide triggered by heavy rain in neighbouring Lampung province on Saturday also killed a family of six.

Meanwhile, flooding in and around parts of the capital Jakarta last week killed at least two people, forced more than 2,000 to evacuate their homes and set 14 pet pythons on the loose. In Sumatra, some 12,000 residents have been evacuated from waterlogged Bengkulu.

Mozambique cyclone death toll hits 38

Heavy rain battered northern Mozambique on Monday as residents and relief workers confronted the widespread devastation wrought by Cyclone Kenneth, which killed 38 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Roads have been washed away, fields submerged and many buildings wrecked by the storm, which came weeks after Cyclone Idai hit Beira.

