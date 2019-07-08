40 students fall ill after consuming hostel food in Hyderabad

national

The students fell sick after they allegedly consumed food from the hostel

Pic courtesy/twitter/ANI

Hyderabad: As many as 40 students from the Telangana Minorities Education Residential School were admitted in a hospital after they displayed symptoms of food poisoning on Monday. "Of the 40 students admitted, two of them were suffering from diarrhea. The conditions of the students are stable and one student was discharged from the hospital," stated an official from the Niloufer Hospital. Reportedly, the students fell sick after they allegedly consumed food from the hostel. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Hyderabad: 40 children from Telangana Minority Residential School admitted to hospital after consuming food at their hostel today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/Z4xekJOzxH — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

In another incident, at least 107 people have been hospitalised after consuming food at a social gathering in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said. The incident took place in Bhimtekdi in Hingani in the district, during an event to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, an official said. "People complained of dizziness and several of them vomited, following which they had to be rushed to the hospital. At least 107 people were admitted," he said. Several of them are stable and many have been discharged, he added. Dahihanda police have begun a probe and food samples from the gathering have been sent to laboratories for analysis, the official said.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates