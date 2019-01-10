40-year-old man shot dead, another injured over land dispute
While Triloki died on the spot, another person, Suneel, sitting with him was injured, the SP said. Suneel was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Officials said they are probing the matter.
Mirzapur: A 40-year-old man was shot dead and another injured on Thursday in front of the city police station here over a land dispute, police said. Triloki Mali was allegedly shot dead by Sanjay Singh while he was sitting in his shop, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vipin Kumar Mishra said.
The victim's shop is located opposite the city police station. While Triloki died on the spot, another person, Suneel, sitting with him was injured, the SP said. Suneel was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Officials said they are probing the matter.
In a similar case, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana was arrested for allegedly killing a man over a property dispute here, police said Friday.
One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, property documents and ID card of the deceased, identified as Parveen alias Kalu Banjara, were recovered from the accused's house, police said. Parveen's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the industrial area of Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh on December 12, they said.
