40-year-old woman attacked by bear in a Uttarakhand forest

Representational Image

A 40-year-old woman was critically injured after being attacked by a bear in Dwarikhal block of Pauri district today. Maya Devi was attacked by the bear when she had gone to the forest to collect fodder for her livestock, a doctor at government base hospital in Kotdwar said.

The incident took place at around 9 am, he said. When other women accompanying Maya raised an alarm the animal ran away, said the doctor named Mahendra Singh.

The bear gouged out her right eye and inflicted injuries on her head, hand and face, he said. Forest range officer, Lansdowne Dinesh Chandra Ghildiyal rushed to the hospital after learning about the incident and offered an advance of Rs 15,000 for her treatment.

