407 jumbos killed in SL in a yr, 2nd highest in world

Sri Lanka has ranked number two globally after India where highest number of human deaths were reported due to the human-elephant conflict, according to Daily News.

The country’s Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) had ordered a special audit into the human-elephant conflict by renowned elephant expert Dr Prithviraj Fernando, the head of the Centre for Conservation and Research.

COPE Chairman Tissa Vitarana said in the past 12 months, the 407 elephants were killed in conflict with humans in Sri Lanka as against the previous annual average of 272. The number of people killed also increased from an average of 85 to 122 per year in the country.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever