41 percent increase in teaching job searches in India, reveals job portal

On Wednesday, a leading job portal revealed that there has been a boost in demand for teaching jobs in India. The leading job portal also revealed that in the past three years there has been a 41 percent increase in job searches for teaching. And it also revealed that the demand for teacher roles has seen massive growth from July 2016 to July 2019.

The job portal also said that the rise in the number of teacher roles can be could be attributed to the development of digital media as it has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators. "It is promising to see that the demand for teacher roles has increased by 41 percent over the past three years. The growth of e-learning and online teaching roles will only further the growth of teaching as a profession," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of the leading job portal.

According to the latest data, the growth in the number of jobs searches for teachers has been the highest in 2018-19 and has witnessed a massive growth of 40 percent. While in the year 2017-18, the search for teaching jobs saw an increase of 14 percent.

Back in 2016-17, the search for teaching jobs had seen a dip of 11 percent. But with the advancement of technology and e-learning, it has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs in the digital world. The teaching jobs have their own perks. While the annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum.

On the other hand, the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, reports news agency IANS.

