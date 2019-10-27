42 dead in Iraq as protests resume

Baghdad: Renewed anti-government protests across Iraq left more than 40 people dead on Friday through tear gas, live rounds and fires, a watchdog and security sources said. The protests represent a second phase of a week-long movement in early October that ended with more than 150 people dead.

Rallies had been set to resume on Friday, with Iraq's highest Shiite authority to the United Nations urging restraint. They began early and were calm on Thursday evening, with protesters exchanging flowers with security forces and the interior minister insisting police would "protect" protesters.

But by Friday evening, demonstrations across the country had descended into violence leaving 42 protesters dead—at least half of them as they attacked the headquarters of armed factions or government bodies.

Twelve died in the southern city of Diwaniyah alone, while setting fire to the headquarters of the powerful Badr organisation, part of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force, security sources said.

Another 30 came in a toll compiled by the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, which did not include the Diwaniyah dead. The national rights watchdog said the 30 were killed by gunshots or tear gas canisters in the capital and four southern provinces.

40

No. of people killed by tear gas canisters

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates