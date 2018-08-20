42 weeks pregnant New Zealand minister cycles to delivery ward

international

The impending birth comes just weeks after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned to work after having her first child, daughter Neve, in June

New Zealand's Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter has taken the internet world by storm when she cycled her way to the hospital for the birth of her first child. Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery. The 38-year-old mother, who is the Minister for Women and Associate Minister of both Health and Transport – posted a series of snaps on Instagram on Sunday.

"My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!" she posted on social media alongside a picture of her with her bike. Genter is 42 weeks pregnant and said in the post that she was going to the hospital for an induction.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw will take over as the acting associate transport minister and acting associate health minister while Genter is on maternity leave. At the Green Party conference on Sunday, Shaw said it was "very on-brand" for Genter to cycle to the hospital for the birth. "We're just delighted that a second ministerial baby is on the way, very proud to be part of a party that supports that, and very proud to live in a country where two members of the country's executive are able to have children as part of their job," he said.

Julie Anne Genter will be the second Government minister to give birth this year, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first daughter, Neve, in June. Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

