43 complaints of waterlogging rain on Thane civic body

TMC also received six complaints of wall-collapse; no casualty was reported in any of the incidents

Monday's heavy rainfall has exposed all the false claims made by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Not only did choked nullahs overflow and dirty water enter some residences in the area, the disaster management control room received 43 calls related to water logging. Not only this, several major routes faced traffic congestions as well.



A waterlogged road near Vandana Cinema, Thane. Pics/Sameer Markande

According to sources, the Bhiwandi civic body in coordination with TMC shifted 26 families residing in the hilly areas to safer places. Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane's Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, "We have received only one complaint related to a tree fall but the 43 calls were about water logging. The areas where water logging took place include Panchpakhadi, Naupada, Gaodevi market, Vandana Cinema, Jambli Naka, Ghodbunder road, Gaimukh, Waghbil, Vrundavan Society, Kharegaon-Kalwa and Kausa market in Mumbra.

These places faced traffic congestions as well." Sources further said that TMC also received six complaints of wall collapse but no casualty was reported in any of the incidents.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates