43 Palestinians killed in Israeli firing at Gaza border
They were protesting against the controversial opening of the American embassy at Jerusalem
Tens of thousands of Palestinian demonstrators came under Israeli fire near the Gaza-Israel border. Pics/AFP and AP
Palestinians followed through with their vow to protest massively along the Gaza border yesterday with tens of thousands demonstrating and 43 killed by Israeli fire as clashes erupted over the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem.
The death toll made it the deadliest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war. The 43, including a 14-year-old, were shot dead by Israeli forces as clashes broke out at five points along the Gaza border hours before the opening of the embassy.
More than 2,200 Palestinians were wounded in the clashes, the health ministry in Gaza said, with the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate saying eight journalists were among them. It accused Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of leading a "terrorist operation under the cover of masses of people". The Palestinian Authority government based in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, accused Israel of carrying out a "terrible massacre".
Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al-Qaeda chief calls for jihad
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri said America's decision to shift its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem was evidence that negotiations and "appeasement" have failed Palestinians as he urged Muslims carry out jihad against the US.
Arabs condemn US embassy move
The Arab League and the top Sunni Muslim religious authority have criticised the embassy move. The Arab League called the move a "blatant attack on the feelings of Arabs and Muslims," and a "grave violation of the rules of international law" that'd destabilise the region.
Israeli min compares Trump to Churchill
Israel's justice minister is calling President Donald Trump the "Churchill of the 21st Century" for relocating the American embassy to Jerusalem. Ayelet Shaked says that with his move Trump has "reversed Chamberlain's policy of capitulation" and shown the world that "the landowner has returned."
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever