43 Palestinians killed in Israeli firing at Gaza border

They were protesting against the controversial opening of the American embassy at Jerusalem



Tens of thousands of Palestinian demonstrators came under Israeli fire near the Gaza-Israel border. Pics/AFP and AP

Palestinians followed through with their vow to protest massively along the Gaza border yesterday with tens of thousands demonstrating and 43 killed by Israeli fire as clashes erupted over the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The death toll made it the deadliest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war. The 43, including a 14-year-old, were shot dead by Israeli forces as clashes broke out at five points along the Gaza border hours before the opening of the embassy.

More than 2,200 Palestinians were wounded in the clashes, the health ministry in Gaza said, with the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate saying eight journalists were among them. It accused Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas of leading a "terrorist operation under the cover of masses of people". The Palestinian Authority government based in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, accused Israel of carrying out a "terrible massacre".