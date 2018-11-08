43 runs in one over! New Zealanders Carter, Hampton create history

Nov 08, 2018, 14:46 IST | Agencies

Central Districts medium pacer Willem Ludick made it worse by bowling two no-balls in the over

Joe Carter and Brett Hampton created history for Northern Districts in New Zeakand's domestic one-day cricket tournament by smashing 43 runs off one over.

Central Districts medium pacer Willem Ludick made it worse by bowling two no-balls.

Hampton smashed a boundary in the first ball of the over, then stuck two sixes off two successive no-ball deliveries, hit another six before taking a single off the third ball.

Joe Carter then smashed three sixes off the last three deliveries.

Ludick finished with figures of 1-85 off 10 overs.

