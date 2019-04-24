43-year-old nabbed for cheating man at bank in Ghaziabad

crime

The police received a specific tip-off about the accused and nabbed him from Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad on Monday, the DCP added

New Delhi: A 43-year-old was arrested from Ghaziabad for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 5 lakh in a bank at Connaught Place, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma, they received a complaint on February 8 around 3.45 pm where one Tarun Marwaha stated that he reached a bank in Connaught Place to deposit an amount of Rs 10 lakh but the cashier refused to deposit the cash saying he was late. In the meantime, Deepak came to Marwaha and represented himself as a bank employee. He advised Marwaha to contact branch manager or any other higher officer of the bank to deposit the cash, the DCP said.

The top most officer of the branch was not present in his cabin so Deepak convinced Marwaha to go upstairs to deposit the cash in the allied branch of the bank, Verma said. Deepak told Marwaha not to deposit the lump sum amount on his own as the bank official would ask the reason for such a big amount to be deposited, police said. So, he advised Marwaha that both of them would deposit Rs 5 lakh each in the same account by filling up separate deposit slips.

Deepak filled a deposit slip and took Rs 5 lakh from Marwaha but did not deposit the cash and fled from the bank when Marwaha was busy depositing the money, Verma said. During investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the bank and developed some clues. The police received a specific tip-off about the accused and nabbed him from Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad on Monday, the DCP added.

