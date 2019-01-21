43-year-old assistant sub-inspector kills wife over a domestic dispute; then shoots himself

crime

The children had gone to school when the sub-inspector of police allegedly shot his wife and then himself with his service revolver

Representational image

Ambala: A 43-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly shot his wife before killing himself with his service revolver over a "domestic dispute" on Monday, police said. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh and his wife Surender Kaur, 38, police said. The couple, along with their children, was living in village Nasrauli. The children had gone to school when the incident occurred, Superintendent of Police Astha Modi said. Gurdeep, an assistant sub-inspector, first shot dead his wife and then immediately killed himself with his service revolver, the SP said.

The ASI was posted in Panchkula police line and had come to his native village this Monday. Police said the exact cause behind the incident could not be ascertained so far but it could be due to a domestic dispute. The SP said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigation was on.

In a similar incident, a man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife in front of his son at the famous hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, police. Anil Shinde (34), a driver by profession, his wife Seema (30) and their 11-year-old son were visiting the hill station located in Satara district, police said.

After returning to their hotel room, the couple apparently had a heated argument after their son went to sleep, said a police officer. The boy woke up to screams and found that his father was stabbing his mother with a knife, he told police. He pleaded with his father to stop, but Shinde allegedly killed his wife and then slit his own throat, the official said. The boy ran out of the room and alerted the hotel manager who contacted police, he said

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever