44-year-old Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 88 lakh in Pune

On Wednesday, the Pune City police arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national with cocaine worth Rs 88 lakh from Pune's Undri area. The accused has been identified as Sholadio Samuel Joy.

According to Pune City police, Joy was staying in India on a business visa since February this year. On receiving a tip-off about his activities, the police raided a house in the Undri area where Joy was staying and arrested him.

The police managed to seize 733 grams of gold from the accused.

In a similar incident, the Malwani police arrested three drug peddlers who are Nigerian nationals and recovered 152 gm cocaine worth over Rs 15.20 lakh from them. They have been identified as Chukvu Philips Godwin, 32, Chukve Meka Daniel Ajah, 24, and Michel Ogwana Kausi, 22.

The three accused were arrested by API Ghanshyam Nair and his team. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and were produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

In another incident, the Amboli Police seized one of the biggest hauls of cocaine this year on Sunday morning. The 6.5 kg of cocaine, worth over Rs 38 crore, concealed in curtain rings and rods, was supposed to be supplied to Johannesburg, South Africa and Auckland, New Zealand.

The drugs were seized from Andheri. Three Nigerian men, identified as Febia Onkonkwo, Simon Agbata, and Michel Hope, along with a Brazilian woman identified as Carla Pinto Iris, have been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Amboli police inspector Daya Nayak got a tip-off about the syndicate, after which the team carried out raids, and arrested the accused from Andheri. Cops also raided an apartment in Koparkhairane from where various machines used to package the drugs were seized. The modus operandi of the group was a real curtain-raiser.

